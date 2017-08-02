It is not true FG is silent on Southern Kaduna crisis- Osinbajo says

Speaking at the opening of the 14th National Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Osinbajo said what the Federal government has done was to allow Governor Nasir El-Rufai exercise his constituted authority as the governor of the state, to manage the crisis.
"Since investigations are still going on, I can’t make any categorical statement. The Federal Government has taken steps by first aligning with the state government working with the police to be the first respondents. It is not true to say that the FGN was silent, it is not true. Troops were sent in after a security council briefing were received from the state and police after they found themselves of not been able to curtail the killings. However, from the foregoing it is obvious that every Nigerian leader whether Christian or Muslim has tried to solve the problem of the killings and none has succeeded. Indeed killing has increased in velosity and intensity. In many respects, the failure of our criminal justice system to punish culprits has not helped matters.”he said
16 comments:
Go to hell dull. WHY SPEAKING NOW HUH? BECAUSE TERRORIST BUHARI IS DEAD HUH? We have seen how unsilent u fools are OSIBANJO FOR HOW LONG NOW HUH? U ARE A DISGRACE TO CHRISTIANITY AND UR GOD.
go to hell hausa errand boy
#sad indeed
Great strategy, Prof! Asking the fox to guard the chickens,right? Real smart move.
U be man of God before ooo
LOOK AT THIS CONFUSED CHICKEN
Oga vp ur comment is rubbish. Even u knows that nasire el_rufia supported the killing
El-rufia is one paying the killers
Kudos to "VP Yemi Osinbajo", dunno who it/he is though, I only copied the name from the post.
He goatishly said: "Since investigations are still going on". I pray the investigations keep going on until the same Islamic Hoodlums murder him before the government knows matters that are supposed to be priorities and matters that are supposed to be handled urgently! Amen!
He said "the failure of our criminal justice system to punish culprits has not helped matters". Bosh!!!!
I think the utter failure of the government has not helped matters. And it is obvious that the government is and will remain unrepentant, and anybody that is bad or has failed that refuses to accept their bad/failure will never change for good. Instead of accepting and acknowledging their failures and stupidity, they keep putting the blames on others. One thing is sure, no matter how long evil/darkness stays, it can never overcome good/light! And God will not fail to punish these unrepentant criminal politicians! Amen!
CLUELESS OSINBAJO... WHAT IS HE SAYING NOW
Big fool, the thunder that struck buhari will soon reach you
Unacceptable prof. Speak out and speak up for the truth
Brilliant! Just pondering, Sir...... if, as a lawyer, this is the best defence you can come up with, all your clients will wind up in prison, wallahi.
We need a strong character unlike oshibanjo to handle the wickedness perpetrated by el rufai and his blood thirsty demons . the truth must be said.
