Tuesday, 7 February 2017

'It is my first time' says thief caught stealing laptop from an office in Abuja (photo)

A man caught was caught today after he stole a laptop through the window of an office in Abuja. Below is the post shared by an Event Planner on Instagram:
"Thats how we #caught a #thief at my office today.dont know how he #stretched to pick a #laptop through my #window and he #swears its his #firsttime. Had to let him go after several calls to #nigeriapoliceforce maitama district and they didnt come 3hrs after... #lock #doors #windows no matter how short a time you are taking a break"
7 comments:

VEEKEE FRESH said...

Hmm.. Nor b only

7 February 2017 at 17:38
tsalz said...

Lucky him... Had to let him go

7 February 2017 at 17:53
Gideon Okorie said...

7 February 2017 at 17:53
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dat information is not necessary


...merited happiness

7 February 2017 at 17:53
@jdadi said...

Madam linda hope you are going to pay me for my story or at least seek permission.

7 February 2017 at 17:56
Alpha Muhammad said...

Lawa 0h! Your 1st Time Kwa ? Devil They Follo You Ch0p without ur aware. Na God save yew sha! Come Oshodi Lag! U for don enter coma b4 u talk anytin :D !

7 February 2017 at 18:07
jerryboy said...

Many days for the thief, one day for the owner.

7 February 2017 at 18:29

