IStandWithBuhari National Coordinator distances herself from planned counter solidarity rally

A pro-Buhari group announced on Wednesday that they will stage a counter rally. The Facebook post reads: “#iStandWithBuhari Nationwide Solidarity Rally 5th & 6th February, 2017."
In a statement issued on Thursday, Maryam Shettima reaffirmed her staunch and unshakeable loyalty to President Buhari but however said she neither aware of the planned rally nor would she be part of it. Read below:
"#IStandWithBuhari and the counter Rally...
A lot has happened since my emergence as the National Acting Coordinator of the above group. I feel it is time however to break my lengthy dignified silence on it in response to the torrents of inbox messages and calls I get concerning an upcoming counter rally in support of Mr President.
To set the record straight, I wish to categorically state that I am neither aware of a counter rally organised by the group coming up in support of Mr President nor would I be supportive or part of it.
I wish to however, affirm my staunch and unshakeable loyalty to our dear President and his government and my belief in its ability to get Nigeria out of its perpetual doldrums. I am firmly committed my country's journey to greatness, long live Nigeria, long live Baba!
1 comment:
Fool!hausa idiot.Animals in human forms every where in Nigeria. WHO INvite U BITCH TO THAT PROTEST HUH? NO BE ONLY STANDING WITH HIM STILL STAND WITH HIM IN HELL FIRE .that heavenly protest must hold no idiot born of a bitch will stop it.
Ask them why they are against 2face protest they can't give a good reason SHAMELESS NEMESIS OF PROGRESS BECAUSE TERRORIST BUHARI IS AN HAUSA MAN MAY THUNDER WITH BRIM STONE FIRE U ALL SUPPORTING THIS WICKED WALKING DEAD DRY TERRORIST PRESIDENT OF DOOM.
#sad indeed
