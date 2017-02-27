ISIS employs new killing tactic, straps explosive suicide belt to a puppy

This new tactic was uncovered by Iraqi rebel groups involved in the fight against ISIS after they discovered a puppy with the weapon strapped to it and helped to diffuse the bomb thereby freeing the animal.
The plan had been for the dog to cross to the rival forces where it will then be detonated with a remote device, but the rebel group was able to foil the plan and shared a video online. The explosive was made from several bottles connected by some electrical wires, designed to kill or injure up to four people.
Find more photos of the explosive suicide belt and a video below.
