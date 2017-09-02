Isheri kidnap: Ambode orders prompt arrest of 11-man kidnap gang

A statement issued by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said Governor Ambode has already directed the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni to move decisively and promptly to arrest the kidnappers.
Governor Ambode, according to the statement, specifically commiserated with the families of the security guards that lost their lives to the unfortunate incident, and assured that government is on top of the situation and working with security agencies to ensure early release of the victim.
“A while ago, the CP of Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police, confirmed that police has commenced investigation as well as put in place necessary rescue operation to ensure the release of the victim. While the State Government commiserates with the families of the three dead estate security guards, it will leave no stone unturned to ensure that lives and property of residents in the State are protected.”Ayorinde saidIt would be recalled that just last week, Governor Ambode had demonstrated his seriousness and determination to eradicate the menace of kidnapping when he signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly. The law imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom and death penalty in the event of death of a kidnapped victim
I hope they're nabbed as soon as possible.
