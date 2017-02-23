Is this even healthy or safe? Viral photo of a woman breastfeeding a puppy

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."
Nothing surprises me anymore!.
Its not healthy for her own child. Should have been expressed before giving to the dog.
This madness plus stupidity how can you do this???????
