Thursday, 23 February 2017

Is this even healthy or safe? Viral photo of a woman breastfeeding a puppy

This photo went viral after it was shared on twitter by @1voryy. Narrating what prompted the unusual breastfeeding, he wrote:
"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."
Ohiren's Zone said...

Nothing surprises me anymore!.

23 February 2017 at 11:15
O.S.O said...

this is top on my list of crazy, dumb and stupid things people do.

The Ultimate Countdown to Feb 25th. JOIN US @ THE ULTIMATE WEBSITE & BLOG DESIGN TRAINING as I Show You How I Created A Constant Stream Of Online Income Thru My Online Store With This Single Skill and How Anybody Can Too. Visit Our Store Here: www. iaudify.com

23 February 2017 at 11:18
Engr. Godday said...

Its not healthy for her own child. Should have been expressed before giving to the dog.

23 February 2017 at 11:25
chinedu Nkulo Mathew said...

This madness plus stupidity how can you do this???????

23 February 2017 at 11:26

