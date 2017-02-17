 "Is Ojukokoro (Greed) the most nticipated Nigerian movie of 2017 " ? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

"Is Ojukokoro (Greed) the most nticipated Nigerian movie of 2017 " ?

In November of 2016, a few hours after its one free Afriff screening at Genesis Delux Cinemas Palms Lekki, people from various works of life went on social media and gave Ojukokoro (Greed) high praise on social media.
Now with FilmOne Distribution giving it a March 17 in Cinemas Nationwide release date, I wonder if its the most anticipated Nollywood film of the year, see Trailer and comments of Nigerians after watching this star studded Comedy Crime Thriller  .....
Youtube Trailer Link :
Twitter Comments 









