Iranian filmmaker who boycotted the Oscars over Trump's travel ban, won Best Foreign Language Film

Last night, Director Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar
for Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards, but Farhadi
was not in attendance to claim the Oscar for his film, "The Salesman."
He
boycotted the awards show in protest of President Donald Trump's
executive order that temporarily barred travelers from seven
majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, from entering the United
States.
In a prepared
speech delivered by Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari, Farhadi
explained his decision. "My absence is out of respect for the people of
my country. Dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories
creates fear".
Read his full statement below......
"It's
a great honor to be receiving this valuable award for the second time. I
would like to thank the members of the Academy, my crew in Iran, my
producer Alexandre Mallet-Guy, Cohen Media, Amazon and my fellow
nominees in the foreign film category. I'm sorry I'm not with you tonight.
My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of
other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that
bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the us and
our enemies categories creates fear. A deceitful justification for
aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in
countries which have themselves been victims of aggression. Filmmakers
can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break
stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy
between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever."
