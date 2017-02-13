“The assassination will be carried out in the form of a stage-managed prison escape of detained Boko Haram terrorists.
The new plan is to bring other members of Boko Haram living in Northern Nigeria to storm Kuje Prison and instigate a prison jailbreak which will result in the exchange of gunfire between them and security agencies during which Nnamdi Kanu will be purportedly caught in the crossfire. On February 10, 2017, an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, quoted Lai Mohammed as saying that “the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group and an affiliate of Boko Haram, is planning to attack banks, arms depot and prisons across the country with bombs and high-calibre weapons. Further intelligence monitoring has revealed that members of the Muslim Brotherhood are planning to forcefully free their members who are in detention in Kogi, Abuja and Kaduna states, including one Bilyaminu, an IED expert for the group who is now at Kuje Prison. From this “tongue-in-cheek” revelations coming out of the mouth of Mohammed, it is obvious that this is a well-choreographed plan to assassinate the leader of IPOB, Kanu and pass it on to the jailbreak attempts of detained Boko Haram terrorists. We affirm our determination to restore the nation of Biafra. Therefore, government and its collaborators will never stop us. The nation of Biafra is our God-given inheritance and nobody or government will stop us from taking back our nation, not even the continuous attempts to assassinate Kanu,” the statement read.
Monday, 13 February 2017
IPOB members accuse FG of planning to assassinate their leader, Nnamdi Kanu
