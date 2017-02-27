Invest more in quality education to save the future - Cardinal Okojie

Cardinal Okojie stated this during the second matriculation ceremony of Augustine University for the 2016/2017 academic session which took place at the University auditorium in Ilara-Epe, Lagos State.
He explained that education is a very important investment every parent/guardian should make to put their children in pole position for an assured better future. “When it comes to school fees (in private and faith based universities), people always say it’s too high. To be frank with you, quality education is not cheap all over the world. Education is an investment, the quality you add to it often determine the yield in the long run.
“The idea of Augustine University came up during my time and this is one of the reasons I have devoted my time in making sure I nurture and support it. The institution focuses more in character and learning. We will make sure we develop these children to be good citizens and also yield the desired results for their parents and guardians,” Cardinal Okojie stated.The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Steve Afolami added that those who send their children to faith based institutions are not wrong. He noted that one of the core values of the institution is to inculcate moral discipline for a better Nigeria. “Once these students are admitted, what we do is to relate with them affectionately. In the process, they begin to trust us, and start telling us what’s really bordering them. What we do is to correct and relate it in a friendly manner and this among other methods have been quite helpful. What we ensure is a better staff-student relationship.”
Speaking on the issue of faith based and other private universities having access to Tetfund, Professor Afolami stated that though the debate is ongoing but it will be better for them to also have access to it. He noted that since one of the essence of Tetfund is to develop students and staff, it will be of importance for private Universities to benefit from it through participating in scholarship and other developmental competition.
