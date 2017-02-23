 Introducing Shipoint Deliveries | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Introducing Shipoint Deliveries

Are you getting married? Let us take the logistics stress of you by delivering your Aso-Ebi and Invitation Cards to your guests.

Are you an e-commerce business owner? Need to get your goods to your customers in time, call Shipoint today. We are your right hand E-commerce Logistics partner. 




Do you have personal Errands to run.....wanna drop a book with a friend, pick up an item, placed an order at store online and need to get it picked? Whatever your personal errands are, we are at your service! 


Fast, Safe, Reliable

Relax,
we'll get it delivered!
From 8am, we make pickup and delivery of your items possible.
Pronto deliveries for all locations!
For us, we love #makinglifeeasier

08162185780
facebook/Instagram @shipoint
