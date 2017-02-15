Introducing new voice of Afrobeats Deji Abdul | New single lifestyle drops Friday 17th Feb

He possesses a calm voice with an extensive vocal range and harmonies. Deji has been singing since a tender age and has also won “THE BEST VOICE CATEGORY” twice in his Secondary School Class Talent Competition. He was also a member of his school choir in year 9 of secondary school.
This young man does not only take music serious, he believes that education is very important. He recently obtained his Masters from Warwick University (UK) following a First Class Degree.
Deji’s sound is a mixed blend of R&B, AFROBEATS and AFROSOUL. His very first song titled “Hold You Down” was released in late 2016 with a stream of almost 33,000 on Soundcloud, caused quite a stir in the industry. He has supported artists with the likes of Maleek Berry, Eugy, Mayorkun and Dremo as an opening/support act. He has since raised his profile in the UK.
He is a student of old school 90s R&B music and artists such as Ginuwine, Usher, Jodeci and Aaliyah to name a few. He draws inspiration from the likes of Partynextdoor, powerful vocalist The Weeknd, as well as Bryson Tiller and of course Wande Coal, Maleek Berry and Juls.
Deji Abdul aims to deliver good music to make everyone happy as well as unite the world with quality AFROBEATS music and to ensure AFROBEATS as well as R&B remain on the map. He is going to change the face of music.
His latest effort “Lifestyle” drops February 17th with his third single “Lagos to Capetown” shortly after.
When Deji is not in the studio recording new music, he likes to keep busy with other fitnesss rellated activities. This talented artist is also a fitness model who enjoys boxing
Lifestyle comes out Friday!
