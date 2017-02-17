Introducing King Ajibade with Excuse me Lady (Video) + Passport EP

As a solo artist, King Ajibade began his journey in 2011 with the single “Waiting for You” and launched his imprint 26th Element Records to handle the release.
The single was followed by the Bad Boy In Disguise EP in 2014 which set the foundation for his newest EP. Passport (due out XXX) is a deliberate move into international world pop, providing a taste of the sound King Ajibade hopes to cultivate for his broad audience.
Off the Passport EP he decide to dishes out the visual to Excuse me Lady off the Ep “This music is meant to travel the world” asserts Ajibade when reflecting on the EP’s title Passport . “Life can be so stressful...I want to help people to enjoy it.”
