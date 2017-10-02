Interested in studying in The University of Warwick, UK this September 2017?

As an Entrepreneur, Nwoye's consultancy provides SMEs across Nigeria with technical systems to support their growth. His goal is to inspire a new generation on Nigerian entrepreneurs through education, mentoring and networking. Take the first step towards achieving your own goals and a wider perspective by exploring how Warwick can prepare you for a new and exciting future.
Meet with Ms Caroline Rushingwa and Ms Sophie Fenner, delegates from The University of Warwick UK this February to discuss your study plan, your future aspiration and possible scholarship and discounts opportunities for September 2017
Abuja Edition
Date – Monday 13th February 2017
Time – 12:00 -14:30
Event Title: Individual Student Appointments
Venue – Dave Abion Consulting, Suite 206 (Second Floor), JINIFA Plaza, (Opposite Securities & Exchange Commission Office) Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, FCT-Abuja, Nigeria.
Date – Wednesday 15th February 2017
Time – 10:00 -16:30
Event Title: Study UK: Discover You Exhibition 2017
Venue – British Council Exhibition at Sheraton Hotel, 1 LadiKwali Way, Wuse Abuja
Lagos Edition
Date –Friday 17th February 2017
Time –10:00 -16:30
Event Title- Study UK: Discover You Exhibition 2017
Venue – Eko Hotel and Suites, Plot 1415 AdetokunboAdemola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Date – Saturday 18th February 2017
Time – 10:00 -16:30
Event Title- Study UK: Discover You Exhibition 2017
Venue – Classique Events Place, 7a Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Nigeria
Kindly confirm your attendance for a chance to meet with Ms Caroline and Ms Sophie from The University of University UK by sending an email to c.rushingwa@warwick.ac.uk or call our representative Dave Abion Consulting in Nigeria08062700622, 07055177000, 08187222632, 07087757986 or 07087757986
Join us this September 2017, push the limits of your own energy, imagination and potential.
