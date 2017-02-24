 Indian Minister causes uproar on social media over extravagant temple offering | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 24 February 2017

Indian Minister causes uproar on social media over extravagant temple offering

Indian social media users are criticising the chief minister of southern Telangana state for using $750,000 (£610,790) of public funds to offer gold at a famous temple. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, february 22, 2017, offered gold to 'thank the gods' for the success of his decade-long campaign to create India's newest state in 2014. But Twitter users didn't take it funny as they said the extravagant offering was 'senseless' with a lot people dying of starvation in the state. See some of the tweets after the cut...

Posted by at 2/24/2017 05:19:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts