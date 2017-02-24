Indian Minister causes uproar on social media over extravagant temple offering

Indian social media users are criticising the chief minister of southern Telangana state for using $750,000 (£610,790) of public funds to offer gold at a famous temple. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, february 22, 2017, offered gold to 'thank the gods' for the success of his decade-long campaign to create India's newest state in 2014. But Twitter users didn't take it funny as they said the extravagant offering was 'senseless' with a lot people dying of starvation in the state. See some of the tweets after the cut...
