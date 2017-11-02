Indian boy suffers mysterious condition that causes him to bleed from his ear, eyes, mouth and hairline up to 10 times daily

13-year-old Indian boy suffers from a mysterious medical condition that causes him to cry blood, earning him the nickname 'stigmata boy'. Akhileshi Raghuvanshi began to bleed from his eyes, ears, mouth, hands, legs and hairline for no apparent reason at the age of 10. The bleeding leaves the teenager extremely exhausted and with severe migraines.
Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have studied Akhileshi yet are unable to give him an official diagnosis. They are left confused as to the reason for the bleeding, although they think he may have an ultra-rare condition similar to haemolacria – where sufferers cry half blood tears.
"It doesn't hurt when the bleeding starts but it makes me tired and sometimes I have headaches." He said.
"I have seen the best of the best doctors in India.
None of them seem to understand what this disease is and how it can be cured.
So far my son was bleeding from his eyes, nose, hairline, neck and legs, but now the things are getting bad to worse as he has started passing blood through while urinating.
"I fear for my child's life now.The medical science must have an answer to it. I appeal to the doctors of the world, please intervene and help save my son."
