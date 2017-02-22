 In India, you can divorce your wife instantly by simply saying 'talaq' three times! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

In India, you can divorce your wife instantly by simply saying 'talaq' three times!

Triple talaq, as it is commonly called, is an ancient and controversial Islamic practice where a man divorces a woman by saying the word talaq, the Arabic word for divorce, three times. Sometimes, it's even delivered by phone or text message. 

In theory, it should take three months to take effect. In practice, it is often instantaneous; the woman forced out of the house with barely a moment's notice.

 

India, home to the second largest Muslim population in the world, is among the few that do not ban the practice. Other countries with majority Muslim populations like Pakistan and Indonesia have outlawed the practice for years.

This story came to light recently when Farha, a 30-year old woman from the northern Indian city of Jaipur, became a single mother of three young children.  

Farha's husband instantly divorced her last year by saying "talaq, talaq, talaq" in a fit of anger after their 10-year-old daughter had asked him for five rupees (seven cents) to buy some firecrackers for a holiday celebration.

The nation's highest legal advisory body, the Law Commission of India, put out a survey to Indian citizens in October 2016, asking about various ways to reform family laws and specifically whether or not to ban talaq. 

India's Supreme Court plans to constitute a 5-judge bench to rule on the issue of whether talaq and other practices are unconstitutional. It has asked all of the involved parties to submit their evidence in support of their petitions by March 30.
