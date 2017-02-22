In India, you can divorce your wife instantly by simply saying 'talaq' three times!

In theory, it should take three months to take effect. In practice, it is often instantaneous; the woman forced out of the house with barely a moment's notice.
India, home to the second largest Muslim population in the world, is among the few that do not ban the practice. Other countries with majority Muslim populations like Pakistan and Indonesia have outlawed the practice for years.
This story came to light recently when Farha, a 30-year old woman from the northern Indian city of Jaipur, became a single mother of three young children.
Farha's husband instantly divorced her last year by saying "talaq, talaq, talaq" in a fit of anger after their 10-year-old daughter had asked him for five rupees (seven cents) to buy some firecrackers for a holiday celebration.
The nation's highest legal advisory body, the Law Commission of India, put out a survey to Indian citizens in October 2016, asking about various ways to reform family laws and specifically whether or not to ban talaq.
