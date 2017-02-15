In 2016, Zimbabweans used 109 million condoms

Ministry of Health in Zimbabwe has revealed that in 2016, 109.5 million of condoms were used more than the 80 million used in 2015. According to the Ministry, 105 million male and 4.5 female condoms were distributed in 2016, with the female condom uptake remaining low. In the report, it was stated that the use of condoms as a safe sex practice has helped the country lower the number of new HIV Infections.
With Zimbabwe ranked as the 10th highest in condom use, nearly 1.5 million are living with HIV in a country of 13 million people.
