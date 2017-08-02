In 2009, Lai Mohammed said "Nigerians have a right to know" the authentic state of Yaradua's health condition

"A daily briefing by the Minister of Information, based on authentic details provided by the President’s doctors, should start forthwith. As we have said many times, the health of the President, as a public figure can no longer be of interest only to his family and friends. Nigerians have a right to know,” his statement read.
He went on to criticize the "current situation whereby ministers and aides of the President give out uncoordinated information on his health," saying such an approach does more harm than good.
"The Federal Executive Council,FEC, to start the process of determining whether or not the President can continue in office on the basis of his health, to rise above mundane consderations and put the nation’s interest first."Read the full statement below...
16 comments:
Internet never forget. HOPE THE UGLY THING SAW THIS HUH? What goes around comes around SO LIAR MUHAMMAD THE ANOINTED LIAR IS TIME TO SPEAK UP or tell us when terrorist buhari burial gonna be.
#sad indeed
Chai lai lai Mohammed u don see it life!when God decides to expose u ehhh na so in dey be
Oga oya ooo we demand to know the state of the president.lair lair man pants on fire. This man has two faces and two mouths.apc is a confused party.blame blame government
I wont be surprise if he denies this. The fire that will consume that lie lie mouth is still warming up. May God touch his devilish soul to repent.
LIE LIE MOHAMMED
Oya answer your question, find one correct lie to cook up.
Yes o,they should start doing that already.
For LIE Mohammed, APC and everyone who worked tirelessly to force Buhari on us, it is nemesis and the grand exposure of their incompetence to effectively run Nigeria. What a shame that a whole giant of Africa crwals on its belly while those it fed are now flying very high just because of SELFISH SELF CENTERED POWER DRUNK leaders who have been in power since "God knows when."
I am just wondering why ELOQUENT Mrs Zara Muhammed Buhari Indimi is all of a sudden so detached from the social media from where she ran Nigeria on the behalf of her father and APC. Is it her honeymoon or just shame? Obviously, the answer is clear.
No one wished PMB death but people must learn to watch their tongues so what they wish for others does not knock on their door when they have forgotten- PMB was so outspoken about Yar Adua's incompetence and the need to urgently get him off the seat. So also was LITTLE UNKNOWN Ms Zara Buhari running her mouth so loose publicly that I wondered if she was ever cautioned by anyone now what do we have on our hands?
Zara Buhari Indimi, please come and address Nigerians on the state of your father's health and the nation before hiding under the guise of "hectic marriage", mtcheeeew.
What a POWER DRUNK lineage and political power!!!
How did this people manage to become what they re..... it's certainly not by God because God cannot produce .. these set of people
What goes round comes arounnd.
Mr lie, oya now, respond.
What goes round comes around.
Liar Mohammed please we are waiting for your response, if you have anyway
Fire of the holy ghost is. Is arresting them all.
Please forgive me. I don't know where else to ask for help that's why I'm came here to plead for help of 3,400 naira to buy medicine for my husband. His a good man but Things has not been easy for us but we are still believing God for a miracle. This is my email address. Bangela608@yahoo.com
LOVE ME MY INTERNET, IT DOESN'T LIE.
Post a Comment