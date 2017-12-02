In 2 days, over 3,000 people from the 7 countries in Trump's travel ban have entered the US..& he's wailing..lol

According to figures provided by the Department of Homeland Security, approximately 3,000 people from the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump's travel ban were allowed to enter the US between February 4 and February 6, 2017.
Trump signed an executive order last month barring foreign nationals from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and all refugees from Syria indefinitely.
But a federal appeal court ruled that Trump's travel ban will remain blocked after an earlier court raised concerns about the constitutionality of the ban among other things. The unanimous ruling from the three-judge panel means citizens of the seven majority-Muslim countries were able to travel to the US, despite Trump's executive order.
hmm
Hahahaha wailing president indeed,he will end up giving himself hypertension.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
more drama coming
