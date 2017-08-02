 Imo state government drops non-indigenes from its free education programme in Universities | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Imo state government drops non-indigenes from its free education programme in Universities

The Imo State Government has dropped non-indigenes, especially in its University and other State owned tertiary Institutions in the State, from its Free Education Programme.

A statement by the state governor, Rochas Okorocha's chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, states that the government decided to drop the non-indegenes because since the inception of the

programme five years ago, non-indigenes have been benefitting from the programme without indigenes of the State enjoying similar programmes in other States.

Against the backdrop of this development, the State government say it is at the moment undertaking the verification of Students in Imo State University and other State owned tertiary Institutions in the State and the verification exercise is aimed at making sure that bonafide indigenes of the State are identified to enable them continue to enjoy the free education programme. In the past five years, the government says it has spent over N40 billion in carrying out the free Education programme.
Posted by at 2/08/2017 08:17:00 am

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

This man is a thief. 40billion naira in 5 years in free education. How many people is he sponsoring. This program is just a way of syphoning the state treasury. He has borrowed more than any governor is the south east. #APC #FRAUDSTARS

8 February 2017 at 08:51
Anonymous said...

This man is a thief. 40billion naira in 5 years in free education. How many people is he sponsoring. This program is just a way of syphoning the state treasury. He has borrowed more than any governor is the south east. #APC #FRAUDSTARS

8 February 2017 at 08:53
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

SELFISH CRIMINAL






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

8 February 2017 at 08:59
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

8 February 2017 at 09:11
livingstone chibuike said...

keepin my fingers crossed dey look dis mallam

8 February 2017 at 09:23
OSINANL said...

OKOROCHA IS A FRAUDSTER

8 February 2017 at 09:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts