Imo state government drops non-indigenes from its free education programme in Universities

A statement by the state governor, Rochas Okorocha's chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, states that the government decided to drop the non-indegenes because since the inception of the
programme five years ago, non-indigenes have been benefitting from the programme without indigenes of the State enjoying similar programmes in other States.
Against the backdrop of this development, the State government say it is at the moment undertaking the verification of Students in Imo State University and other State owned tertiary Institutions in the State and the verification exercise is aimed at making sure that bonafide indigenes of the State are identified to enable them continue to enjoy the free education programme. In the past five years, the government says it has spent over N40 billion in carrying out the free Education programme.
This man is a thief. 40billion naira in 5 years in free education. How many people is he sponsoring. This program is just a way of syphoning the state treasury. He has borrowed more than any governor is the south east. #APC #FRAUDSTARS
SELFISH CRIMINAL
keepin my fingers crossed dey look dis mallam
OKOROCHA IS A FRAUDSTER
