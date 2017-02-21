Immigration to Canada Express Entry: Required CRS Drops raise hope for interested candidates (Free Canada Immigration Seminar)

Under this system, skilled workers who meet the minimum eligibility criteria for 3 economic immigration programs are accepted into a pool of possible candidates for immigration to Canada.
Candidates are ranked in the pool based on their point score in the Comprehensive Ranking System. The highest ranking candidates are then selected from the pool and are issued with an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence in Canada. Without this ITA, candidates may not submit an application to immigrate. Applications are generally processed and completed within 6 months.
The most recent Express Entry draw of 8th of February has yielded groundbreaking results, the likes of which has not been experienced in the program since it was introduced a little over two years ago. The number of candidate who received an Invitation to Apply (ITA) increased to an all-time high of 3,664 candidates. This was made possible by a reduction in the Comprehensive Ranking System points that qualifies a candidate to receive an invitation to apply to 447 points.
CRS points have fluctuated between 450 and 886 since the Express Entry was introduced in 2015. Of recent, the point score has been dropping consistently, especially since changes were announced to the Express Entry program in November 2016. This trend will likely persist.
This is an opportune time for skilled workers who have post-secondary education, qualifying work experience and sufficient funds to settle in Canada to prepare to immigrate to Canada. Experienced younger candidates with post-secondary degrees or diplomas and with strong English or French language skills tend to be at an advantage. No occupations are excluded.
