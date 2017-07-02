'I'm tired of the church using the Bible to be homophobic' - SA radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo

The incident saw an angry Somizi took to his IG page to rant over the homophobic statement in series of videos. Watch here
In an exclusive interview with Carte Blanche, he revealed details of what exactly went down in his church.
'I was a member of Grace Bible Church for 32 years and on that day when the pastor started saying he has never seen a male dog with another male dog, I deliberately stood up. I told myself, 'I am standing up for a reason.
It's about time that, we cannot be scared to speak out about what hurts us. As a person of influence you cannot stand there and perpetuate hate and I'm tired of the church using the Bible to be homophobic.'
Somizi added that he has no problem with the scripture but has a problem with it being edited.
'Don't edit the scripture say exactly what it states but don't edit it. I'm proud I stood up and created a debate.
U are tired of going church huh? Who u help in church huh?U want church that praise gays an tell u what u want to hear huh? YORUBA JIDE MACAULAY GAY CHURCH IS THERE FOR U TO GO. Shameless end time guy. No wonder some of this pastors are out of grace because they leave their call to praise nonsense.
Is the pastor wrong?by that statement,have you ever seen a male dog going after another male dog for copulation?being an OAP does not make you wise,i think you need to go back to the church today,tomorrow may be too late
Homosexuality is NOT NORMAL, it is un-natural, they are not born that they, its learned behavior, they can unlearn it.
Now you even what to bring your homosexual gospel to Church? May God forgive you and deliver you from the demons controlling your brain, Linda
