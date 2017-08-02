I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too - Lady Gaga responds to trolls after Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga headlined the halftime show at the 51st Super Bowl this weekend and after her performance, trolls came for her and alot of comments were made about her physique during her performance.
Gaga was trolled and called "fat" among other things after she donned multiple outfits during the halftime show, including one which exposed her midriff.
In her response, she took to Instagram to say, 'I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys'.
