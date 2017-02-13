'I'm nothing without you': Blue's Simon Webbe pops the question to girlfriend Ayshen Kemal

Blue singer Simon Webbe proposed to his girlfriend, singer Ayshen Kemal in Jamaica over the weekend. He took to instagram to announce the good news
In a video shared online, Simon represented his girlfriend with a plate with the words 'Will you marry me?' Later telling her, 'I'm nothing without you'
"So this happened on the last night of our holiday ...I said Yes!! I can't put into words how happy I am and how special @simonwebbe1 made me feel...
'It was the most magical, perfect fairytale proposal, I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I'm so excited for our new chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you baby.. I love you so much my soul mate, my best friend my FIANCÉ #isaidyes #proposal #engagement #love #myfiance.'
