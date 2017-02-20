'I'll never be friends with him again'- Drake breaks his silence on Meek Mill beef, Nicki Minaj's reunion, Kanye West & Jay-Z (video)

In a new interview with Ovo Sound Radio, rapper, Drake, has spilled out on his beef with Meek Mill, his 'reunion' with Nicki Minaj and issues with Kanye West and Jay-Z. In the long interview, Drake said he'll never be friends again with Meek Mill and that he always writes majority of his own songs.
He also addressed Kanye West's rants about him ditching Jay-z's Tidal to work with Apple's Itunes.
“Meek Mill at the time, due to some issue with Nicki [Minaj] or whatever it was, decided to create a narrative that I don’t write my own music because that was what was convenient for him at the time,” Drake told DJ Semtex on Ovo Radio..
“The reason why I never felt necessarily pressured to sit down and defend myself right away, or go do an interview, [was] because anybody that’s been in any room with me knows first of all knows that I am one of the best writers, period. That is what I do,” Drake explained. “That is what I’m known for. I go and write for other people. I write my biggest songs, my biggest hits; the massive majority of my catalogue has all been written solely by me, which is a big feat, because music is a collaborative process.”
“You can interview Meek and ask him if he thinks it was worth it, I bet he’ll tell you ‘no,’” he said.
And Drake doesn’t think the issue had anything to do with not tweeting about Meek’s album.
“Unfortunately, on display for the world, that was a terrible impulsive decision because you weren’t ready,” he said of Meek.
“And in my mind I study the game, and also I’m a very calculated thinker, I’m sitting here thinking you’re ready. I’m thinking this goes so high up that I’m about to see the craziest sh*t I had ever seen. I didn’t know who was going to be on a diss track with him, or what he had ready. I’m thinking this is like three months in the making and I’m getting blindsided.”
“I knew I had to retaliate because I realized he was unprepared,” he explained. “When you realize someone is unprepared you have to strike.”
Although Drake retaliated with “Back to Back, he made it clear that the goal wasn’t to disrespect Nicki Minaj “in any way.”
“You know how good I am at writing music but you really tried to spin the entire narrative of my career, but like end my life and take food from my family and really end it all,” said Drizzy.
“And you didn’t even do it through music you just tweeted. It was like sickening to me. I had to really get revenge on that situation. I respect revenge when it’s warranted and that was warranted.
“It’s not something that I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me — I mean, maybe not as much as it did on him — but it took an emotional toll on me,” he admitted. “It was just a lot. You always gotta hear about it, even just seeing people get so riled up off negativity. It didn’t feel great. It was what had to happen at the time.”
