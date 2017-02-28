Igloo Cookies continues its special treat at yet another “YDAST” Event

The event began at 11am witha dancing competition and free product tastings. Other highlights of the event included the “fastest eater” challenge, reverse spelling bee game and mannequin challenge.
Igloo had the audience brimming with laughter at the “charade and toasting” challenge where male participants had to “toast a babe” in time/ tune with the musicand later on without words.
TimiDakolo later took to the stage where he entertained the audience with a live band. The event took a surprising turn when he began randomly selecting members of the audience to perform on stage with any song of their choice and presented them with prizes at the end of their performance.
Winners from the Igloo social media challenges were present to redeem their prizes. Kingsley from Oshodi, who was an online winner also participated at the event and won the Igloo YES/NO game.
He was visibly thrilled to be leaving with a double reward. He thanked the brand for keeping to their promise.
Another online winner, MrsPaschaline Damien,expressed her delight after enjoying the performance, in her words, “TimiDakolo is a very good artiste and I am pleased to be meeting him one-on-one”.
Voicing her gratitude to the brand, she stated,“I’m proud of Igloo that they were able to come up with these things in spite of the recession, Igloo cookies deserved a big kudos”.
Miss Tiwatope, who also won a prize at the event, had nothing but high praises for the great quality coconut and chocolate products produced by the brand.
Igloo cookies will keep treating Nigerians to more wonderful moments as the brand will be hosting three (3) more “You Deserve a Special Treat” events across three cities – Lagos, Ibadan & Port-Harcourt, in the coming weeks.
Deli Foods Nigeria Limited is a subsidiary of Tiger Brands South Africa, manufacturers of Igloo Cookies.
Events details can be found on this Facebook link:
https://www.facebook.com/Igloo-Cookies-177752559375118/
You can also follow them on their social media accounts below:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IglooCookies
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/igloocookies/
More photos from the event below...
No comments:
Post a Comment