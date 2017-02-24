IFMA Partners Max-Migold, Unveil 2017 Training Calendar.

This collaboration symbolizes the brand positioning of IFMA Nigeria Chapter as the premier FM Association.
With Max-Migold’s achievements in the development and delivery of professional FM training, the appointment as technical partner is in quest to bridge the gap in the provision of localized practical FM knowledge and skills amongst practitioners.
Under this new arrangement, IFMA Nigeria will continue to organize training sessions, issue certificates to participants and have Max-Migold lead the academic development process, working with a team of experienced and certified faculties and facilitators.
See the table below for the calendar of training activities scheduled for 2017. We invite you to send in nominations and pass on the information to other stakeholders in the built environment who need training to boost productivity and professionalism.
About IFMA
IFMA was established in Nigeria in 1995 by a group of well-meaning professionals who subscribed to the cliché of courageous leadership to achieve premium quality performance in diverse areas. The aim of these multi-disciplined professionals from international institutions like Mobil and Chevron was to establish international standard of facility management and quality maintenance of structures in Nigeria.
The body has pulled together a good number of facility management professionals who today have, through their individual and corporate involvement, built the relationships that has gradually shaped the future of IFMA’s high quality activities through education, training, lectures, facility tours, interactive seminars and research.
