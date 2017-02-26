If you leave because of cheating, then you’re the most foolish person alive — actress Seyi Hunter tells women with cheating husbands

In an interview with Vanguard, upcoming actress, Seyi Hunter, says when women find out their men cheat on them, they should buy them condoms instead of walking out of their marriage. According to her, women who walk out of their marriage because of a cheating spouse are the most foolish persons alive.
"It isn’t right for any lady to walk out of her marriage for any reason, except domestic violence is involved. I am not talking about occasional slaps here and there. If he beats you like he’ll beat a thief, my dear sister you need to run for your life because he might kill you one day or disfigure you. But if you leave because of cheating, then you’re the most foolish person alive and you’re not going by the Holy Bible. The Bible says man shall not live by bread alone. You don’t expect him to eat Egusi soup the rest of his life; he has to eat Afang, Ogbono, etc, once in a while. Let’s not forget men are polygamous in nature, it’s been there right from the days of Abraham and it cannot be changed. The way entertainers are ending their marriage is alarming. Is it that Ubi Franklin is a wife beater or Lilian Esoro left because he’s a chronic womanizer?
Same goes for Tonto Dikeh and Churchill. If these ladies left their marriages for the latter, it means this generation is worse than I thought, because we’ve lost it. No patience, understanding or endurance to allow the man test the waters once in a while. I hope they settle their issues, but if they won’t, let them hurry with the divorce, so that single girls can make their moves on these guys. Before the women eat me raw, women are not allowed to cheat. The men are to love us, care for us, support us in everything and provide for us, while we do all these and more for them. Every smart woman will provide her man with condoms and lubrication and pray that the Holy Spirit guides them to use it on their side chicks, so they don’t bring infection home to us"Vanguard quotes her as saying.
No comments:
Post a Comment