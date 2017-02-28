If you beat your wife, you would lose your title– Emir of Kano warns Imams, Traditional leaders

"You should all come back to your senses and stop these barbaric [acts] because we will not allow this to continue in Kano. I have warned all district heads, village heads, ward heads and imams to also desist from the bad habit of beating their wives and whoever among them is reported to me to have beaten up his wife, would outrightly lose his title.” he saidThe monarch added that his team is working on a bill that will stop poor men from marrying more than one wife.
“We are going meet on Wednesday this week to review the over 80 pages of the law and make the necessary adjustment before presenting it to the State House of Assembly for passage into law.
Our people are facing serious challenges in their family affairs. We have heard series of complaints where a father forced his daughter to marry someone against her wish. We have heard so many cases where people marry additional wives while they could not feed them well, clothe them well or give them good shelter even though they have the means to do so.
In this case, the proposed law provides that, a court of law would take something out of the man’s wealth to feed his family, give them shelter and clothes. In the event the man makes any attempt to resist the court’s directives, then the law takes necessary action against him. If you know, your salary cannot take care of more than one wife, you should not get an additional wife” he said
Isn't The North a joke?
Why make a misandric law?
How gender neutral is that 80-page long law?
How about stating NO SPOUSE SHALL PHYSICALLY ASSAULT ANOTHER?
What happens if a woman beats/hits her husband? Does he have any recourse to the law? Is her punishment concomitant with what a male perpetrator would have gotten?
THEIR BEGINNING TO WAKE UP FROM THEIR SLUMBER...
BACKWARD PEOPLE
Love this man.
