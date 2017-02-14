If this is Love, I want some more - Daddy Showkey writes as he shares throwback photo with his wife

Daddy Showkey started dating his wife in 1993, they had their court wedding in 2000 and he went to pay her bride price in 2001.
Today, he celebrated Valentine by sharing a throwback photo of himself with her with the caption, 'If this is Love I want some more Happy Valentine to all'.
Dope.
Started dating my boo in 2001 n i can proudly say we r 16yrs STRONG. Will be wifing her anytime soon. Thank u God 4 givin me J******, a plum lady that understands me n completes my whole being. Thank u God 4 givin me the kind of Woman i want in this life. Thank u baby 4 lovin me unconditionaly despite my shortcomings especially those crazy tantrums. Praying 4 sustained Blessings to Grace my Estate so i can garnish u with the best things in life.
Happy Val Luv 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
