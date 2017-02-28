If President Buhari is critically ill, I will give daily bulletin – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed, says there is no cause for alarm on President Buhari's health. Speaking at the second town hall meeting for the South East and the launch of national reorientation campaign, “Change Begins With Me’’ in Abia state yesterday, Lai Mohammed said if Preisdent Buhari was indeed critically ill and in a hospital, as a Minister of Information, he would have given Nigerians a daily update.
“I can say here very boldly and confidently that there is absolutely no cause for alarm. Mr president called me at 2.43 p.m. on Saturday and we spoke. If Mr president is in the hospital or is critically ill, as minister of information, I will give daily bulletin on his health. Mr president is neither critically ill nor in the hospital and there is nothing life threatening about the checks he is going through’’ he said
