If Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration - Shehu Garba

According to DailyTrust, Garba responded to these comments when he spoke to some journalist in Abuja this weekend. He said whatever Osinbajo achieved in the last one month is also an achievement of President Buhari as both of them came into office with the same ticket.
“This country has one government. When Nigerians voted, they voted for Buhari/Osinbajo on one ticket. Nobody can divide that ticket. So, if Prof. Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration. It's one government, no division in this government” he said.
