Monday, 20 February 2017

If Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration - Shehu Garba

Senior Special Assistant to President Buharion Media and Publicity, has reacted to comments by some Nigerians that Vice President Buhari had performed better than President Buhari since he assumed office as Acting President. Some Nigerians on social media have said that Osinbajo had visited more states in the last one month than his boss who has been in office for almost two years.

According to DailyTrust, Garba responded to these comments when he spoke to some journalist in Abuja this weekend. He said whatever Osinbajo achieved in the last one month is also an achievement of President Buhari as both of them came into office with the same ticket.
“This country has one government. When Nigerians voted, they voted for Buhari/Osinbajo on one ticket. Nobody can divide that ticket. So, if Prof. Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration. It's one government, no division in this government” he said.
