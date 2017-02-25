'If infidelity, adultery & fetish activities does not make you restless, then prepare to rest in peace' - Prince Eke replies Muma Gee

In a new interview with HipTV, Muma Great addressed her broken marriage, stating that she was a full time house wife for 6 years and that was enough to tell anyone she was really dedicated.
"I gave the marriage all my life, all my time, but if the persons involved are restless a bit, you can't be in control," she said.Prince Eke has now fired back at her in an explosive post on Instagram. He wrote:
"If infidelity ,adultery and certain fetish activities does NOT make you RESTLESS ..then prepare to REST IN PEACE."
