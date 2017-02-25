 'If infidelity, adultery & fetish activities does not make you restless, then prepare to rest in peace' - Prince Eke replies Muma Gee | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

'If infidelity, adultery & fetish activities does not make you restless, then prepare to rest in peace' - Prince Eke replies Muma Gee

Last year,  Nollywood actor Prince Eke revealed that his marriage to singer Muma Gee was in trouble. LIB reached out to him in January 2017 and he confirmed that his 4 year marriage to the singer was over and that they are heading for a divorce. (Read more here)

In a new interview with HipTV, Muma Great addressed her broken marriage, stating that she was a full time house wife for 6 years and that was enough to tell anyone she was really dedicated.
"I gave the marriage all my life, all my time, but if the persons involved are restless a bit, you can't be in control," she said.
Prince Eke has now fired back at her in an explosive post on Instagram. He wrote:
"If infidelity ,adultery and certain fetish activities does NOT make you RESTLESS ..then prepare to REST IN PEACE."

