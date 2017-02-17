 IDPs in Borno state allegedly being fed with spoilt beans (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

IDPs in Borno state allegedly being fed with spoilt beans (photos)

Facebook user, Yaga Allen claims that some IDPs at Teachers Village IDP camp in Borno state, were given these spoilt beans to cook and eat yesterday. According to him, the IDPs were given the spoilt beans on Wednesday and Thursday. Corroborating this claim is Chibok leader and spokesperson, Manasseh Alleh, who visited the camp and shared photos of the IDPs with the rotten beans.


According to Mansseh, the IDPs told him they had to wait for 42 days to get their ration of beans. He said a pregnant woman was picking some of the beans so she can cook because she has had nothing to eat. Meanwhile the Chairman of the State Emergency Management Authority, Satomi Saleh, has been notified and he says he will be at the camp this morning to verify these facts.

9 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Chai... it will never be well with those in charge of their affairs. Very kworrupt country..!

17 February 2017 at 08:56
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Quite unfortunate, it will take the northeast decades to recover from the negative effects of boko haram.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 08:58
OSINANL said...

THEY BETTER GO BACK TO THEIR HOMES... LAZY PEOPLE
WHAT ARE THEY DOING THERE?

17 February 2017 at 09:09
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

too bad

17 February 2017 at 09:09
livingstone chibuike said...

Not dat d govt is nt producing enuf for dere feedin...those officials dere na only God go judge una

17 February 2017 at 09:30
Anonymous said...

Man's inhumanity to man. Despite all the money that is being pumped into the IDPS in the North this is what they are feeding the people with, latter they will come out and deny it. Yet they are not corrupt.

17 February 2017 at 09:38
gentle said...

These useless northerner leaders will never end bokoharam. They rather keep book haram there so they can keep syphoning money meant for the IDPs. God forbid.

17 February 2017 at 09:42
Blessing Pulife said...

Oh no is well wit their soul

17 February 2017 at 09:56
Esther Ene said...

Your brain sucks I don't blame you

17 February 2017 at 09:56

