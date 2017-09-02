ICPC seizes 62 houses from a female public officer

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) disclosed that the commission seized 62 houses from one female public officer.
ICPC Chairman, Ekpo Nta, disclosed this on Tuesday, February 7th, during the Akwa Ibom Anti-Corruption Summit in Uyo.Speaking on the theme of the summit: "Transparency and Transparency: a panacea to good governance and sustainable development", Mr Nta expressed confidence that the anti corruption war was gradually yielding positive result in the country.
He said the commission had interim power to seize property of any public officer whose property was above the accruable income and could not be explained. The property will be forfeited to the Federal Government after all litigations have been concluded.
"There are many facets of corruption in Nigeria the commission will stop at nothing to bring anyone found to have contravened the anti-corruption crusade to book," Nta said.
The ICPC boss also disclosed that the commission had successfully retrieved 40 vehicles that were stolen by retired directors of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and was prosecuting over 400 corruption cases in different courts in the country.
Those found guilty at the end of the investigation would be made to face the full wrath of the law, he added.
Source: Nigerian Tribune
