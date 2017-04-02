Ibori arrives Benin airport in a Chaertered flight, on his way to Oghara Delta state (photos)

Quite a number of the kinsmen of former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, were at the Benin Airport in Edo State to welcome him. Ibori arrived on Chartered flight and immediately proceeded to his village in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state. Many politicians who turned up at Osubi airport in Delta state waiting for him to land there followed him to Oghara where they plan to give him a rousing welcome.
4 comments:
that people are willing to be linking to this man is just pathetic!!!!have we no shameeeee?????
welcome home our heavenly son.SHAME to DAURA SECRET SERVICE MAY THUNDER FIRE UNA FOR PICKING AN INNOCENT MAN CAUSE HIS FROM DELTA STATE.WHY NOT GO AN PICK ALL THESE APC WELL KNOWN CRIMINALS HUH? Thunder fire una again.
His better than all apc and terrorist dry buhari.
#sad indeed
Nigeria is a joke smh....The only country a thief is celebrated by the same ppl he stole from ...Unbelievable...
*Linda's Future Hubby*
Ok,good for them.
