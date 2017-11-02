Ibari Ogwa plans double for Valentine’s Day with Ycee, Gordons, others

Tagged: Love & Laff season 1, the one week of complete comedy, music and dance promises to be fun, even as it would parade raw talents in the East, who all will be reeling the first of its kind entertainment to lovers and customers of Ibari Ogwa Entertainment World.
Expected to perform would be the likes of Mc Ash, Egbeigwe Apama, Banana-mouth, Ominimini, Uncle O, T-Boy, Lafin Gas and many others.
In a related development, Opa Williams’ popular Nite of a Thousand Laughs after party plans parading the likes of comedian, Gordons, Ycee, Arinze Baba, Acapella, Yellowmouth alongside others, who all will be storming Ibari Ogwa’s Klub 69 come February 14, 2017.
