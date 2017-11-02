“During my leave, I took the opportunity to have routine check-ups and consult my long standing doctors in London. In the course of the routine examinations, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments have been scheduled for next week.
I am therefore notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out. In the circumstances, the vice president will continue to act on my behalf. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
Saturday, 11 February 2017
'I wont be back until my doctors are satisfied' - President Buhari
