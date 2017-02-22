 I wish I was not in government- Ben Murray-Bruce says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

I wish I was not in government- Ben Murray-Bruce says

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says he wished he wasn't in government, saying being a Senator has exposed him to many facts and figures that are quite frustrating. Speaking to National Assembly correspondents in Abuja, Ben Murray-Bruce, who is the senate committee chairman on privatization expressed his frustrations at the failed privatization programme initiated by the Obasanjo-administration.


"I wish I was not in government, I tell you the truth because when you are in government, you know too much and when you know too much, you get very very angry. When I was in the private sector, I didn't have the information I have today. I didn't have access to budgets of ministries and departments. Now that I have access to budgets of Ministries and departments, there is no reason for Nigeria to be broke. We are broke on purpose. We want to be broke"he said
