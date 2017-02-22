I wish I was not in government- Ben Murray-Bruce says

"I wish I was not in government, I tell you the truth because when you are in government, you know too much and when you know too much, you get very very angry. When I was in the private sector, I didn't have the information I have today. I didn't have access to budgets of ministries and departments. Now that I have access to budgets of Ministries and departments, there is no reason for Nigeria to be broke. We are broke on purpose. We want to be broke"he saidWatch the video after the cut...
Nigeria. The only place in the universe where knowledge isn't power pic.twitter.com/pkOdb815m3— #GiveUsWaterNigeria (@DJwoske) February 20, 2017
