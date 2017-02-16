'I went to Balogun market and it was wonderful' - Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr relives his Lagos experience

Rohr resides officially in Abuja and mostly travels to Uyo for Nigeria's games hence he's hardly in Lagos that's why he was very happy when he finally spent time in one of Nigeria's commercial hub.
Rohr, 63, who has had a successful run so far as coach of the team, says he also took a photo of the market and will send it to Nigerian defender Leon Balogun because he believes that's where his father hails from.
“We went to Balogun market, it was wonderful and a big crowd and some people spoke about football. You must beat Cameroon’ they kept telling me,” Rohr told Super Eagles YouTube page.
“I took a photo because I will send it to Leon Balogun. His father comes from there, I think. I had a beautiful day in Lagos. In this big city, very nice people, everybody is big on hospitality.
“I spend some time in Lagos, I have seen not only the final of the Federation Cup. I saw the Super Cup final in Abuja before coming back to Lagos.”
No comments:
Post a Comment