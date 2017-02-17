"I wasn't paid to visit BBNaija housemates" - Banky W

Yall shld pls try and have mercy on her.
1) Not sure why she feels like I have "proudness", but I certainly wasn't paid to appear. I was in town for another gig and the producers asked if I could come on as a favour and give the contestants some advice that will be helpful to them down the line, which is all I tried to do. I think all the other contestants enjoyed our time together so it's all good.
2) The thoughts I shared weren't for the contestants alone; hopefully my words were beneficial to all the viewers at home.
3) It's okay if Gifty, or anyone else doesn't know who I am. I never assume that they do, or that they should. Pls if you don't know me, feel free to epp my career - Google me or look up my music catalogue on YouTube.. or watch the wedding party movie. Whenever Gifty does make it home, she will have the opportunity to do the same.
Lastly, big thank you to the #bbnaija
Producers for having me on. I truly enjoyed my time on the show, and I always gain a sense of fulfilment whenever I get the chance to share my story and life lessons with people.
God bless us all and may the best contestant win!
His reward is in heaven for this recession ba?
Banky you think is everyone that knows or listen to your music? They only person on cannot pretend to know is the Almighty! So pleading on behalf of Gifty is senseless to me,she doesn't know you and I guess she might get to know you after the show,stop sounding as if you are deeply pained by someone not knowing you haba!
~glo your world~ cos I do•
What is wrong with this banky w? Abeg leave gifty alone, u are be ranting on twitter since u left bbhouse about gifty maybe she does not know u, not everybody knows u. Are u Messi or c Ronald?
Are you psychotic? What's wrong with his response? I've been supporting gifty but even I think his response is so cool and mature. Not everyone lashes out like you.
Aboki the warri boy,you are a fool and a bloody illiterate. If you don't understand English or you can't read,say so instead of spewing trash about a humble guy like Banky. Boko haram oshi
Don't like Gifty that much but sincerely speaking, for anyone who has met Banky W, you must sense this aura of arrogance around him. I know him, but his songs? No , can't remember any at the moment. I agree that for the sake of the game Gifty should not ve bared it all out.
Why am I not surprised at your comment!!! Obviously no Aboki in Warri can reason properly... Smh
U're jst a foolish Aboki, go back n read again b4 u rush 2 be d first 2 post comment. Numb score.
Must everyone know him he's actually proudful, proudness, prouding all join abeggi.
I hear u
It not compulsory 4 her to no u Mr banky w,d fact I watch sound city nd ur name pops up dsnt mean I no u,so please shot ur trash u call a mouth who u help?
Banky the man of the moment
Aboki warri boy please have some sense for once. He didnt say anything bad or even sound pained as you claim so whats your problem? The guy is only giving his 2 cents on the issue and i don't think he has said anything to warrant you rant. If he keeps silence problem, he talk problem. ODE!!!
Banky think say na everybody know am lol
.... lolz
