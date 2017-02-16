"I was involved in the kidnap where Aisha Balogun was killed" - Kidnapper of Lagos Isheri North Estate secretary

LIB recalls that gunmen numbering about 20 stormed the estate last Thursday and abducted Dayo Adekoya after killing three security men. He was rescued by the police in the early hours of Monday.
A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said the 38-year-old suspect, who hails from Ajapa community, Ese in Ondo State, was arrested in Century Village, Ogijo town, in Ogun State as a result of a follow up by the IRT in synergy with Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU)
The suspect confessed to have also participated in the kidnap of the Nigerian Turkish school girls and officials and also the December kidnapping operation at Ikorodu, where a popular TV presenter, Aisha Ali-Balogun and one other, was killed.
The suspect confessed that he only got N250,000 from the ransom paid for the release of the Isheri North estate secretary.
"I got N250,000 from the ransom because the sum paid was too small, but for the Nigerian Turkish International College, I got N2 million. I was also involved in the kidnap on Ikorodu Road, where Aisha Balogun was killed. We didn’t know her until we read in the papers that she was a TV presenter. I got about N1 million," he said
"I cannot say what really happened during the Isheri North kidnap. Though we exchanged fire while escaping with the man, but we read in the papers that three security men were killed. Well, I cannot say that I regret everything because I was able to build houses with the money I got from the Nigerian Turkish school. I bought tiles, windows and other accessories to complete my house at Century Village, in Ogijo community," he added.
The spokesman said two houses built from the ransom money by the suspect and one other gang member Aka Chairman have been identified and sealed of by the police at Century Village Ogijo in Ogun State.
Investigation is being conducted to arrest the remaining members of the gang. The suspect would be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation., he added.
6 comments:
