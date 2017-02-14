I was born in Mushin, had my first kiss at 11 and got married at 41 - Gay activist, Bisi Alimi reveals

Popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi is in Nigeria for the first time in 10 years.
LIB paid a courtesy visit to him at his hotel room in Victoria Island, Lagos where he granted us an exclusive no holds barred interview. In this tell all interview, he revealed how he was born and bred to a very poor family in Mushin where he lived for 24 years.
He had his first GAY kiss at the age of 11, attempted suicide at the age of 17 and even though he had dated 3 girls (but never slept with any one of them) he came out to the world that he's gay at the age of 29 on the famous TV show New Dawn with Funmi Iyanda.
Bisi left the shores of Nigeria in 2007 to seek asylum in UK and he got married to his Australian born husband, Anthony in November 2016 at the age of 41.
