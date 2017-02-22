"I want justice" Mother of 7-year-old girl raped and strangled to death by man after she refused his sexual advances

Ruth, a seven-year-old class one pupil of Meshach Academy, in Ashaiman, was strangled to death by Lucas Agboyie after raping her on April 19, 2015.During proceedings in Court on Thursday, February 16th, 2017, Mrs Ankomah complained about the numerous adjournment of the case as she has been travelling from Ashiaman to Accra on every court hearing.
"Anytime I come the matter is adjourned . I don't know what is going on. It's affecting my finances.
The Court obliged prosecution’s prayer but cautioned that if the accused person was not brought to court on the new date, prosecution would have to pay for the complainant’s transportation.
Mr Agboyie is being held for murder’s plea had been preserved by the court. The accused, who he accused person lives 200 meters away from the deceased’s house, has been in lawful custody since then.
On April 19, 2015, the deceased’s mother prepared porridge and gave her GH₵ 20.00 to go and purchase bread at a nearby shop for breakfast. Having waited for a long time without Ruth’s return; she became alarmed and started searching for her in the area, but to no avail.
Later, an informant told the victim’s mother that he saw the accused person pulling the victim into his metal container. The search team marched to the container but the accused was nowhere to be found.
However, they found the naked body of the victim lying in a supine position on an old student mattress with blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth. The search team nabbed Agboyie during the search and he confessed to killing the girl after having sex with her.
The Prosecution said the accused, during the interrogation, said he wanted to have sex with the victim but she screamed, hence he strangled her after, which he had sex with her.
The Police, during their visit to the scene, saw bruises on the neck of the deceased, with her vagina swollen, while her pant, sandals and dress were lying beside her.
