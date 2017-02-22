 I used to be the number one rat in Samklef’s studio – Ric Hassani recounts on Buzz’r TV | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

I used to be the number one rat in Samklef’s studio – Ric Hassani recounts on Buzz’r TV

‘Gentleman’ singer Ric Hassani speaks with Linda Ikeji Music about his evolution in the music industry. Born Eric Ikechukwu, Hassani reveals he is not from the North as his name may suggest and he only got the moniker from watching the movie ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’.

He then talks about his transformation from the rapper Rico Slim into the singing sensation that was nominated in 3 categories at the AFRIMMAs plus his time as the number one studio rat in Samklef’s studio.

4 comments:

Blessing Nsa said...

Good

22 February 2017 at 13:26
Anonymous said...

You beter change that your fulani-name before it cost your international carrièr......
You better think Trump and many other Trumps around. Beautiful name by your parent ....Eric Ikechukvu or dont you know the meaning ?.....anike

22 February 2017 at 13:36
Anonymous said...

This GAY man.

22 February 2017 at 13:42

