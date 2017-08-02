I Stand with Nigeria Protest. #OurMumuDonDo...by Charly Boy

Read his piece below...
OurMumuDonDo: in the Face of Hopelessness I saw Hope with the #IstandWithNigeria Project; in the Midst of Excruciating Hunger I saw Defiance in the faces of our youths; In a Nation of Virtual Social Media Mouthing Youths I saw Foot Soldiers who are capable of Moving this Nation forward if the dream of nationalism is nurtured in the minds of all. Bad Governance is a failure of the governed just as much as it is a failure of Political Leadership.
I am a realist and I understand the challenges this country is facing from decades of wasteful wickedness; indifferent Leadership; Mindless Looting and Audacious Criminality. And so, I understand the Challenges of the current President Muhammadu Buhari Administration; I know there are no Short term Solutions; I am aware that no Matter how smooth the processes of realigning Nigeria will be, we all will have to bite the Bullet as our wounds are being treated.
Change we know is hard in the Beginning; Messy in the Middle and Glorious in the end if there is a sincerity of purpose by the Leaders and the Led. The People; My Constituency; My fellow frustrated nigerians are the only people making sacrifices while the Political Leadership is still in the habit of Wastefulness, Looting, Stealing, Embezzlement and Ravaging of our Commonwealth.
Me and my pikins and good revolutionist in this country no go again gree lie lie and so we are ready to defile the odds and challenge all constituted authorities in Nigeria beginning now. The battle line have been drawn; The war is here and we are ready to ensure that all Nigerians enjoy governance. We are willing to give up our Lives for the Good of our Country and Peace in the heart of the Poor Nigerian, at least I know am ready. If you no talk, you go die, if you still talk like Fela you go die. So I go talk talk before I die.
The Federal Government under the Leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari must not be the only Arm or Level of Government that is interested in Fighting Corruption; Infrastructural Development; Fighting Insurgency and the Fulani Herdsmen Menace; Developing an Economic Nationalism Model and seeking options to improve Power. If PMB and the Vice President are the only guys interested in Change, then Change will not come at all. We demand and will fight. If we can't fight for ourselves and our future, we do die for nothing.
#OurMumuDonDo. demands are as follows.
1. The Executive Arm of the Federal Government to become More Aggressive in Seeking alternative Masses Driven Economic and Development Policies for the people; Harmonization of all Salary Scale in Nigeria and the Introduction of a Transparency Library where all Expenditure of Government can be access online and offline.
2. The National Assembly to #OpenNass urgently or they will have to Kill us the People this Time; The Running Cost must be made open to the Public soon and cut drastically or they will see the Demons in the Nigerian Angry Populace.
3. The Judiciary must as a Matter of Urgency vacate all Corruption based Perpetual Injunctions in Nigerian Courts; Speedily Prosecute Corruption cases and Must Strictly follow the dictates of the Criminal Administrative Justice Act of 2015.
4. The Agricultural Policies of the Federal , State and Local Governments must become Expansive; The Accountability Process of the government must become visibly available to all Nigerians and Infrastructural and Contractual Obligations of the Nigerian Government must be given topmost priority.
5. The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) must as a Matter of urgency begin the process of gutting all Allowances as they Relate to the Political office Holders in Nigeria.
6. A People, Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisation’s driven body that will provide Oversight on all Constituency Projects across Nigeria must be Constitituted and Funded by the Federal Government for Monitoring; Evaluation and Follow up of all funds allocated and spent by Government on all Constituencies across Nigeria.
7. All State Governments; State Assembly and Local Governments must become answerable to the desires of the governed; The Proletariat and the Suffering Masses who are Voice but when engaged can be dangerous. We hope Politicians will not drive our people outside the zone of reasons. When you see jungle Justice for the commoner you get the Message.
An Injury to one is an Injury to all; we are ready for the worse and prepared to sacrifice our all for the good of this country. We will Never allow politicians to lie to us and get away with it ever again. This is the beginning of the reign of peaceful Revolution whose premise is centred on the Doctrine of The Eternal Reverend Martin King Jnr; The Legendary Mahatma Ghandi and the The Africa Legend Nelson Mandela. We Will Fight with the Tenacity of the vibrant Malcom X; The Defiant Spirit of Patrice Lumumba; The Africa Che; Thomas Sankara and the Heart of the Man who Emboldens the best of Revolutionary Struggles Worldwide; Ernesto Che Guevara. The Revolutionary Words of Fela Anikulapo Kuti Will Drive our resistance; The Selfless Services of the People’s SAN Gani Fawehinmi will ensure that we fight for Nigerians First and the Historical importance of the The Legend; My Father Justice Oputa will guide our process always.
The Justice Oputa Foundation is the Platform; Nigerians from all works of Life are invited to join us as we begin the process for Political, Social and Economic Rebirth for the good of all Nigerians. All Civil Society Organisations and all Non Governmental Organisations must become the voices of the people against the political Insanity at all Levels of government in Nigeria. The People must become the dictators in any Democracy where the interest of the people is relegated. If President Buhari cannot Fight Corruption alone and he can’t; we must support the fight and make it more wholesome for all Nigerians to engage. We owe it to our people to fight for Justice, Fairness and Equality for all Nigerians and that Fight is just beginning.
This is a Call to Action; a Call to Reason; A Call to Nigerianization; A Call to Nationalism and a Call to defiantly Confront the common Enemy of the people…The Mindlessly Corrupt Politician with the Capacity for Audacious impunity and Selfishly Insatiable Desire to Loot our Commonwealth. We will Engage, Protest and Occupy until we are heard and until we see result and action on the part of Government.
#OurMumuDonDo and our time don come to Initiate #CitizensFightback and #FloodTheSystem to #OccupyUnlimited until we can Change our Country for the good of all.
#ALUTAETERNAL is The our cry.
AREAFADA
President
Frustrated Nigerians.
God bless Area Fada
You have the masses support Charly boy, nothing do u.
Long live LIB
