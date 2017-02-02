'I only did my part [in making her famous' - Ray J speaks on his sex tape with Kim K again

Ray J's new interview with Heat magazine is causing a whole new kind of storm online. In the interview, he tried to avoid talking about his infamous sex tape Kim Kardashian but couldn't resist the urge and said:
“I only did my part in making her famous'.
When asked if the reality star was obsessed with fame, he replied saying:
“As a man, I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent, you can read between the lines.”
He also referred to Kris Jenner as a “real, true hustler,” which has fans questioning if that means she ‘hustled’ her family into fame by leaking the sex tape.
