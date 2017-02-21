'I never belonged to any secret organization, short cuts never pay' - Soso Soberekon reveals

In the inspirational Instagram post targeted towards young men and women, Soso said youths nowadays feel success happens overnight. His post reads:
'Young men/women get it so wrong these days.
There is no short cut to making it, getting rich or 'hammering' if you will.'
The mistake you make is thinking successful people literally become successful overnight. This simply doesn't happen.
It takes hardwork, smart work, guts, determination, taking risks and consistency to get to the apex of whatever field you're in.
If luck is present, it's a very tiny percent. Negligible really. Opportunities present themselves and it's up to you to do the best with it what you will. This should never be mistaken for sheer luck.
The trend for young Nigerian men today is to get initiated and belong to one demonic cult or confraternity in the hopes that doors would be open to you and you'd achieve success instantly.
Only a lazy mind would reason this way. Work hard. Work smart. Work never killed anybody.
Selling a piece of your soul for phantom riches is the height of ridiculousness. When it's your time to shine, it's your time. Nothing would stop it except your laziness.
I'm a product of hard word and tenacity. I didn't belong to any secret organisation. It was simply my hard work and determination.
Young men need to eschew laziness and work to achieve success. Be innovative. Think. Ideas. Ideas. Ideas. Ideas move the world. Always. The world would never stop needing ideas.
Short cuts never pay. Don't be deceived thinking they do. Lest you end up taking the long way back because you decided to cut corners.
Be wise. Stay blessed and remember don't get involved in shady things and shady association.
When they said patience is a virtue, they weren't lying.
