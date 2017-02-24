"I lied about the things I said my husband bought for me' - Tonto Dikeh reveals more on IG

Now that they have spilt, Tonto Dikeh is letting lose on social media,
In a series of comments made on social media today, she denied rumours that he was gay, but revealed that she lied about the expensive gifts she earlier claimed he bought for her. Tonto also revealed that she picked the wrong man to use her platform to build.
"Because I posted stuffs saying my ex husband bought for me doesn't make it true.. I used my platform to lie to make him the man he is today...so don't come at me with the bullshit of enjoying this mans money..I have not started talking, I have not started talking, I will bare it all but there is time for everything. I care now for the system because I am no longer naive, I'm a mother, who wants to live long for my child.. I am not a saint and cheating isn't the only reason I took the forever walk."
"He is many things but not he isn't gay. That was a lie from the devil. I was scammed myself. All I did was try to use my platform to bring someone up from where he was. Someone I loved. It is my nature. Unfortunately I picked the wrong one."
14 comments:
Fake ring oh. Fake diamonds. Swarovski and not diamonds. Just stones. Where did she get all the money from? She kept her runs money. Now karma has visited. Thank God she has accepted it is karma. Stupid husband and wife. Keep talking to keep us entertained.
Obinrin! Ma se gba ra le obinrin o dale niwon
All these are just to make the beast happy yet, a beast is still a beast
Hmm....always look very,very well before you make that leap!.
hmmmmm! i comment my reserve abi how them they talk am?make i just sit down grab my kwilikwil and start reading comment.lol.
Tonto ure getting matters worse stop keep praying and leave him for God
Been there, done that. But it never works with men. I wonder why. I have never heard of a woman who did this and remained happy with the man. Maybe there is...
Me i be day look u like good wife but me no no say you day shameless. na ur husband matter u day outside like dis.So what if no be him buy all does tins. U self na lie lie u be shuu which kind anyhow talk be dis self u no fit cover ur self ni no let me vex keep it to ur self i day talk like your Sister i no one hear any tin about you again ooooo abi u no day think about dat ur boy haba use ur brain
So what! I should be crying abi? Mtweeeew
Aaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!! Mo fo oh!!!! Why you lying!!!!
And you think we Nigerians are gullible enough to believe in this your lie
Tonto stop saying all these lies and things you are saying
